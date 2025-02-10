Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command supports fueling operations in Fort Cavazos, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Rhodes, a Petroleum Systems Technician, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, explains the importance of fueling operations and fuel testing within the United States Army. 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command provides sustainment and logistical support, such as fuel testing, to over 40% of the Army’s Combat power. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 18:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952152
    VIRIN: 250204-A-FG676-5375
    Filename: DOD_110809021
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Fueling
    Testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download