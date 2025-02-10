13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command supports fueling operations in Fort Cavazos, Texas

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Rhodes, a Petroleum Systems Technician, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, explains the importance of fueling operations and fuel testing within the United States Army. 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command provides sustainment and logistical support, such as fuel testing, to over 40% of the Army’s Combat power. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 18:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952152
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-FG676-5375
|Filename:
|DOD_110809021
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.