13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command supports fueling operations in Fort Cavazos, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952152" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Rhodes, a Petroleum Systems Technician, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, explains the importance of fueling operations and fuel testing within the United States Army. 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command provides sustainment and logistical support, such as fuel testing, to over 40% of the Army’s Combat power. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)