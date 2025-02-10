U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library in Simi Valley, California, Feb. 6, 2025. This ceremony is an annual event to commemorate the life and legacy of President Ronald Reagan and is held every year on his birthday by presidential declaration since his death in 2004.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952147
|VIRIN:
|250206-M-FR804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110808763
|Length:
|00:15:53
|Location:
|SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Pendleton Marines Participate in Annual President Ronald Reagan Wreath Laying Ceremony, by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
