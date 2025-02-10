Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Marines Participate in Annual President Ronald Reagan Wreath Laying Ceremony

    SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library in Simi Valley, California, Feb. 6, 2025. This ceremony is an annual event to commemorate the life and legacy of President Ronald Reagan and is held every year on his birthday by presidential declaration since his death in 2004.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952147
    VIRIN: 250206-M-FR804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110808763
    Length: 00:15:53
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marines
    Wreath-laying ceremony
    MCI-West
    Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

