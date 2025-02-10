Camp Pendleton Marines Participate in Annual President Ronald Reagan Wreath Laying Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952147" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library in Simi Valley, California, Feb. 6, 2025. This ceremony is an annual event to commemorate the life and legacy of President Ronald Reagan and is held every year on his birthday by presidential declaration since his death in 2004.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)