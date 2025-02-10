Black Rock Lock Geotechnic Investigation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducts a geotechnic investigation of the Black Rock Lock to study how water flows through the bedrock and how long it takes for the lock to fill and empty, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 14, 2024. The study is part of ongoing maintenance at the lock to ensure it is safe and navigable, as the only way of bypassing the rapids of the Niagara River at the outlet of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)