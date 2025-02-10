Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Rock Lock Geotechnic Investigation

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducts a geotechnic investigation of the Black Rock Lock to study how water flows through the bedrock and how long it takes for the lock to fill and empty, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 14, 2024. The study is part of ongoing maintenance at the lock to ensure it is safe and navigable, as the only way of bypassing the rapids of the Niagara River at the outlet of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 16:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952146
    VIRIN: 250211-A-MC713-3001
    Filename: DOD_110808747
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Rock Lock Geotechnic Investigation, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Infrastructure
    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock

