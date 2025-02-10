The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, conducts a geotechnic investigation of the Black Rock Lock to study how water flows through the bedrock and how long it takes for the lock to fill and empty, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 14, 2024. The study is part of ongoing maintenance at the lock to ensure it is safe and navigable, as the only way of bypassing the rapids of the Niagara River at the outlet of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952146
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-MC713-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110808747
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Rock Lock Geotechnic Investigation, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.