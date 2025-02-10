2024 CBD S&T Conference State of the Enterprise Panel

Mr. Ian Watson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense, Dr. Robert Kristovich, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Joint Science and Technology Office Director, and moderator Ms. Melissa Tune, Public Affairs Chief at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, discussed the state of the chemical and biological defense enterprise during the 2024 CBD S&T Conference.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952137
|VIRIN:
|241204-O-CX352-1617
|Filename:
|DOD_110808611
|Length:
|01:21:01
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
