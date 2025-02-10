Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 CBD S&T Conference State of the Enterprise Panel

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Jonathan Bass 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Mr. Ian Watson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Chemical and Biological Defense, Dr. Robert Kristovich, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Joint Science and Technology Office Director, and moderator Ms. Melissa Tune, Public Affairs Chief at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, discussed the state of the chemical and biological defense enterprise during the 2024 CBD S&T Conference.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:27
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 CBD S&T Conference State of the Enterprise Panel, by Jonathan Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

