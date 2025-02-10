Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Focus Forward: the Warfighter's Perspective" 2024 CBD S&T Conference Warfighter Panel

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Jonathan Bass 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Barbara Cloutier, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Joint Science and Technology Office Strategic Engagements Division Medical Integrator, moderates the “Focus Forward: A Warfighter’s Perspective," panel during the 2024 CBD S&T Conference. During the panel, warfighters from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and National Guard, discussed current and emerging chem-bio defense S&T and how it affects them in the field. The panelists spoke from their perspective in terms of attending JSTO concept technology events.

