"Focus Forward: the Warfighter's Perspective" 2024 CBD S&T Conference Warfighter Panel

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Barbara Cloutier, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Joint Science and Technology Office Strategic Engagements Division Medical Integrator, moderates the “Focus Forward: A Warfighter’s Perspective," panel during the 2024 CBD S&T Conference. During the panel, warfighters from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and National Guard, discussed current and emerging chem-bio defense S&T and how it affects them in the field. The panelists spoke from their perspective in terms of attending JSTO concept technology events.