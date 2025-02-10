Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Kristovich's CBD S&T Conference 2024 Kick-off keynote speech

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Video by Jonathan Bass 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Dr. Robert Kristovich, Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Joint Science and Technology Office Director, kicks off the 2024 CBD S&T Conference. Dr. Kristovich discussed how crucial CB Defense is to the nation and urged attendees to develop capabilities that "Focus Forward" toward the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:27
    Length: 00:22:44
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

