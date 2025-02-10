Dr. Kristovich's CBD S&T Conference 2024 Kick-off keynote speech

Dr. Robert Kristovich, Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Joint Science and Technology Office Director, kicks off the 2024 CBD S&T Conference. Dr. Kristovich discussed how crucial CB Defense is to the nation and urged attendees to develop capabilities that "Focus Forward" toward the future.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952134
|VIRIN:
|241202-O-CX352-1044
|Filename:
|DOD_110808561
|Length:
|00:22:44
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
