    CBD S&T Conference 2024 Wrap-up

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Video by Jonathan Bass 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    We can’t believe it’s been two months since the 2024 CBD S&T Conference. The impact of that event is still resonating. Thank you to all the attendees, presenters, panelists, and exhibitors who helped make this event a success. Let’s continue to Focus Forward on our efforts to defend our nation, warfighters, and allies.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:23
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBD S&T Conference 2024 Wrap-up, by Jonathan Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBDP
    DTRA JSTO/CB
    CBD S&T Conference

