CBD S&T Conference 2024 Wrap-up

We can’t believe it’s been two months since the 2024 CBD S&T Conference. The impact of that event is still resonating. Thank you to all the attendees, presenters, panelists, and exhibitors who helped make this event a success. Let’s continue to Focus Forward on our efforts to defend our nation, warfighters, and allies.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|952133
|VIRIN:
|241205-O-CX352-2097
|Filename:
|DOD_110808550
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
