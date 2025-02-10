Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yost stresses 'operations mentality' to junior reserve medical officers in NATO address

    BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    01.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, commanding general of the Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command, speaks to reserve medical officers at the Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers, Jan. 30, 2025, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Junior medical reserve officers from over a dozen NATO allied nations attended a winter conference, which goes by its French acronym CIOMR, to discuss and collaborate on future military reserve endeavors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)

    Location: BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE

    ARMEDCOM
    CIOMR
    NATO OTAN
    USARC (Army Reserve)

