Yost stresses 'operations mentality' to junior reserve medical officers in NATO address

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael L. Yost, commanding general of the Pinellas Park, Florida-based Army Reserve Medical Command, speaks to reserve medical officers at the Interallied Confederation of Medical Reserve Officers, Jan. 30, 2025, at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Junior medical reserve officers from over a dozen NATO allied nations attended a winter conference, which goes by its French acronym CIOMR, to discuss and collaborate on future military reserve endeavors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)