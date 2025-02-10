Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frozen Forces: Exploring the Impact of Ice on the Great Lakes Region

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is hard at work studying ice coverage on the Great Lakes and assessing the impacts ice has on the region - utilizing the most talented and qualified people for the job, Buffalo, New York. Every frozen challenge is no match for our mission of engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952128
    VIRIN: 250211-A-FB511-5868
    Filename: DOD_110808523
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frozen Forces: Exploring the Impact of Ice on the Great Lakes Region, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Ice
    Great Lakes
    Buffalo District

