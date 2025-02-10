Frozen Forces: Exploring the Impact of Ice on the Great Lakes Region

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is hard at work studying ice coverage on the Great Lakes and assessing the impacts ice has on the region - utilizing the most talented and qualified people for the job, Buffalo, New York. Every frozen challenge is no match for our mission of engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)