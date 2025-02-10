Put you on game!

Spc. Kevin Johnson, Sgt. 1st Class Margo Protain and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christian Davis, soldiers of America’s First Corps give advice to anyone considering military service. Their insights provided guidance on what to expect and how to succeed in the Army. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Shadica Price)
