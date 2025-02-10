Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Put you on game!

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Shadica Price 

    I Corps

    Spc. Kevin Johnson, Sgt. 1st Class Margo Protain and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christian Davis, soldiers of America’s First Corps give advice to anyone considering military service. Their insights provided guidance on what to expect and how to succeed in the Army. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Shadica Price)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 17:11
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    I Corps

