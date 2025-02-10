Joint Viking 25: Cold Weather Training Week 2

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marines, 2d Marine division participate in cold-weather training in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 4-9, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
02.04.2025
02.11.2025
B-Roll
952119
250210-M-FL591-1001
DOD_110808409
00:04:08
|Location:
SETERMOEN, NO
3
3
