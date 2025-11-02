Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth Briefs Press in Germany

    02.11.2025

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth briefs members of the press in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025. Hegseth is visiting senior military leaders at U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command headquarters, as well as service members stationed in Germany.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 11:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952103
    Filename: DOD_110808129
    Length: 00:14:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth Briefs Press in Germany, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

