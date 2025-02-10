Super Bowl LIX Flyover Promo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A promotional video showcasing U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and MV-22B Ospreys, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 and VMM-764 performing a formation flight during Super Bowl LIX over New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. This flyover is one of many events that will take place across the nation in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez