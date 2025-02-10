A promotional video showcasing U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and MV-22B Ospreys, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 and VMM-764 performing a formation flight during Super Bowl LIX over New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. This flyover is one of many events that will take place across the nation in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952092
|VIRIN:
|250208-M-PE138-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110807998
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Super Bowl LIX Flyover Promo, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
