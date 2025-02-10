Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LIX Flyover Promo

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    A promotional video showcasing U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and MV-22B Ospreys, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 and VMM-764 performing a formation flight during Super Bowl LIX over New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. This flyover is one of many events that will take place across the nation in celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 13:25
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    SMMC
    205th
    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz
    Marines250
    Superbowl LIX

