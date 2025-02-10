Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Express 2024 CBRN and Breaching Training

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    11.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group provide information about exercise Phoenix Express in Bizerte, Tunisia, Nov. 11, 2024. Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952082
    VIRIN: 241111-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110807831
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: BIZERTE, TN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Express 2024 CBRN and Breaching Training, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Interoperability
    Navy
    Tunisia
    PE24
    Phoenix Express 2024

