    U.S. Air Force and Italian Special Operations members conduct a medical training exercise aboard a C-146A Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.1

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a medical exercise aboard a C-146A Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.1 in Arizona, Feb. 3, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares USSOCOM forces, conventional enablers, partner forces, and interagency elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Tyler McQuiston)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 08:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952077
    VIRIN: 250203-F-RI984-9001
    Filename: DOD_110807766
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Air Force and Italian Special Operations members conduct a medical training exercise aboard a C-146A Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.1, by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOF
    USAF
    CTCS
    SOST
    EW25

