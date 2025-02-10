U.S. Air Force and Italian Special Operations members conduct a medical training exercise aboard a C-146A Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a medical exercise aboard a C-146A Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.1 in Arizona, Feb. 3, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares USSOCOM forces, conventional enablers, partner forces, and interagency elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Tyler McQuiston)