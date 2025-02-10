Air Commandos assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a medical exercise aboard a C-146A Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.1 in Arizona, Feb. 3, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares USSOCOM forces, conventional enablers, partner forces, and interagency elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 08:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952077
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-RI984-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110807766
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force and Italian Special Operations members conduct a medical training exercise aboard a C-146A Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.1, by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS
