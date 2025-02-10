USAFE-AFAFRICA: forward, agile, ready

United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa executes air component missions with forward-based airpower and infrastructure to conduct and enable theater and global operations for both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. USAFE-AFAFRICA directs air operations in a theater spanning three continents, covering more than 19 million square miles, and containing 104 independent states. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Asset)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 07:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952072
|VIRIN:
|250211-F-F3261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110807638
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
