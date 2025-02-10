Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA: forward, agile, ready

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    86th Airlift Wing

    United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa executes air component missions with forward-based airpower and infrastructure to conduct and enable theater and global operations for both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. USAFE-AFAFRICA directs air operations in a theater spanning three continents, covering more than 19 million square miles, and containing 104 independent states. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Asset)

    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

