U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Christian, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Avenger Team Chief, gets interviewed by Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Jan. 23 in Vicenza, Italy. Bairu askes Christian about his journey in the Army and the impact it has had on his family. Joined by his mother, they reflect on the legacy of service and the immense pride that comes with defending our nation (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952064
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-JK865-1509
|Filename:
|DOD_110807572
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|IT
|Hometown:
|CANONSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 52D ADA Commander Interviews Sgt. Ryan Christian and His Mother (landscape), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
