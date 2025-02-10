Standard Practice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force General Stephen Jost, 5th Air Force Commander, conducted an Open Ranks Uniform inspection Feb. 03, 2025, at 5th Air Force Headquarters on Yokota Air Base. Open Ranks Inspections are in-person assessment of each Airmen, they are evaluated on customs and courtesies and adherence to dress and personal appearance standards in accordance with Department of Air Force policies. Open Ranks showcase discipline, professionalism and readiness as leadership ensures dress and appearance standards are maintained.