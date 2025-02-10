Standard Practice

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force General Stephen Jost, 5th Air Force Commander, conducted an Open Ranks Uniform inspection Feb. 03, 2025, at 5th Air Force Headquarters on Yokota Air Base. Open Ranks Inspections are in-person assessment of each Airmen, they are evaluated on customs and courtesies and adherence to dress and personal appearance standards in accordance with Department of Air Force policies. Open Ranks showcase discipline, professionalism and readiness as leadership ensures dress and appearance standards are maintained.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 00:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952042
    VIRIN: 250205-N-XP917-5422
    Filename: DOD_110807432
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Japan
    readiness
    Fifth Air Force
    lethality & readiness

