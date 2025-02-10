Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Forces - Japan First Launch B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Space Forces - Japan hosted a Quasi-Zenith Satellite System satellite on a Japanese H3 rocket that took off from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan on February 2, 2024. This was the first time that Japan has hosted a U.S. payload on one of their rockets. U.S. Space Forces - Japan was recently activated on December 4, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 23:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952038
    VIRIN: 250202-F-QH602-4045
    Filename: DOD_110807378
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces - Japan First Launch B-Roll, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    QZSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download