U.S. Space Forces - Japan First Launch B-Roll

U.S. Space Forces - Japan hosted a Quasi-Zenith Satellite System satellite on a Japanese H3 rocket that took off from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan on February 2, 2024. This was the first time that Japan has hosted a U.S. payload on one of their rockets. U.S. Space Forces - Japan was recently activated on December 4, 2024.
|02.02.2025
|02.10.2025 23:27
|B-Roll
|952038
|250202-F-QH602-4045
|DOD_110807378
|00:00:42
|JP
|1
|1
