Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Forces - Japan First Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Space Forces - Japan had a Quasi-Zenith Satellite System hosted on a Japanese H3 rocket that launched from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan on February 2, 2025. U.S. Space Forces - Japan was activated on December 4, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 23:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 952036
    VIRIN: 250202-F-QH602-1337
    Filename: DOD_110807370
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Forces - Japan First Launch, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    QZSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download