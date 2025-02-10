U.S. Space Forces - Japan First Launch

U.S. Space Forces - Japan had a Quasi-Zenith Satellite System hosted on a Japanese H3 rocket that launched from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan on February 2, 2025. U.S. Space Forces - Japan was activated on December 4, 2024.
