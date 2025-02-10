U.S. Army in Japan Soldiers, civilians, family members, local-national employees, and even a dog partnered with the neighboring city of Zama for a volunteer effort Feb. 6 to beautify the area around the Odakyu Sagamihara train station.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 20:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952023
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-MS361-3550
|Filename:
|DOD_110807162
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldier, civilian volunteers in Japan join neighboring community in cleanup effort, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.