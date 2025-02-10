Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier, civilian volunteers in Japan join neighboring community in cleanup effort

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.11.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army in Japan Soldiers, civilians, family members, local-national employees, and even a dog partnered with the neighboring city of Zama for a volunteer effort Feb. 6 to beautify the area around the Odakyu Sagamihara train station.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952023
    VIRIN: 250211-A-MS361-3550
    Filename: DOD_110807162
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier, civilian volunteers in Japan join neighboring community in cleanup effort, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USARJ
    USAG Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download