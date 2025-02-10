62d AW Command Team address's Team McChord

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Korchak-Campbell, 62d AW command chief address Team McChord personnel on policy changes at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 6, 2025. The 62d AW command team provided this video recorded speech for distribution within all Team McChord units. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
