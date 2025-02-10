Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLIFLC 85th Anniversary Trailer

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    The Public Affairs Office at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center released a trailer for a documentary in the making Friday, in anticipation of the 85th anniversary of the Institute coming November 2026. “The documentary tells the kind of hidden story of linguists working behind the scenes in most of the major historical events in the last 85 years,” explains Natela Cutter, Chief of DLIFLC Public Affairs. “We wanted to highlight the extraordinary stories we’ve heard over the years.”

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 18:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952021
    VIRIN: 250207-A-AL033-1929
    Filename: DOD_110807066
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLIFLC 85th Anniversary Trailer, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    DLIFLC

