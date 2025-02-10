DLIFLC 85th Anniversary Trailer

The Public Affairs Office at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center released a trailer for a documentary in the making Friday, in anticipation of the 85th anniversary of the Institute coming November 2026. “The documentary tells the kind of hidden story of linguists working behind the scenes in most of the major historical events in the last 85 years,” explains Natela Cutter, Chief of DLIFLC Public Affairs. “We wanted to highlight the extraordinary stories we’ve heard over the years.”
