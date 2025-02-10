U.S. Army Sgt. Lesley Mendez, a culinary specialist assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, talks about her experience as a cook aboard the Logistics Support Vessel USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV-7), Jan. 27, 2025. Mariners within the 8th TSC will often sail for multiple weeks and it is the duty of the cooks aboard the vessel to provide needed meals while they are underway. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk; music - Cozy Morning by Alex_Kizenkov )
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 20:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952020
|VIRIN:
|250127-A-LG865-4059
|Filename:
|DOD_110807025
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th TSC cook underway, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
