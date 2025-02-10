Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC cook underway

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lesley Mendez, a culinary specialist assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, talks about her experience as a cook aboard the Logistics Support Vessel USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV-7), Jan. 27, 2025. Mariners within the 8th TSC will often sail for multiple weeks and it is the duty of the cooks aboard the vessel to provide needed meals while they are underway. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk; music - Cozy Morning by Alex_Kizenkov )

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 20:41
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    Food
    Cook
    Hawaii
    8TSC
    LSV-7

