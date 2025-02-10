8th TSC cook underway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Lesley Mendez, a culinary specialist assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, talks about her experience as a cook aboard the Logistics Support Vessel USAV SSGT Robert T. Kuroda (LSV-7), Jan. 27, 2025. Mariners within the 8th TSC will often sail for multiple weeks and it is the duty of the cooks aboard the vessel to provide needed meals while they are underway. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk; music - Cozy Morning by Alex_Kizenkov )