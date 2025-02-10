The 521st Contingency Response Squadron practices their airbase-opening mission at WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. Feb 6. 2025. The 621st Contingency Response Wing designed the exercise to test the unit’s airfield-opening mission, adding cold weather as an additional challenge.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951997
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-KF149-1021
|Filename:
|DOD_110806190
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Snowy PACIFIC DAGGER, by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
