Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snowy PACIFIC DAGGER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    The 521st Contingency Response Squadron practices their airbase-opening mission at WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. Feb 6. 2025. The 621st Contingency Response Wing designed the exercise to test the unit’s airfield-opening mission, adding cold weather as an additional challenge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951997
    VIRIN: 250207-F-KF149-1021
    Filename: DOD_110806190
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowy PACIFIC DAGGER, by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Force Protection
    AMC
    Cold Weather
    621 Contingency Response Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download