70 Air National Guard personnel representing 37 wings in 27 states, and the 3rd Canadian Division's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, 38th Brigade Group, attended Arctic training during a Cold Weather Operations Course at the Minnesota National Guard's Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Jan. 27, 2025, to Feb. 8, 2025. Students participated in a six-day, five-night Field Training Exercise entirely outdoors, where they moved by foot, on snow, in subzero temperatures, using land navigational skills, then built camps featuring either 10-man Arctic tents or thermal shelters made from scratch with materials found in nature. Students were comprised mostly of Security Forces personnel, but also included a Maintenance Group Commander, Physician Assistant, Cyber Communications specialist, and Public Affairs Specialist. The CWOC allows service members to practice mission-essential tasks in an extremely cold environment in the Arctic and around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Lukan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951991
|VIRIN:
|250208-Z-MH916-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110806086
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Air National Guard Arctic Training - Cold Weather Operations Course, by SSgt Noah Lukan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
