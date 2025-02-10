Air National Guard Arctic Training - Cold Weather Operations Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



70 Air National Guard personnel representing 37 wings in 27 states, and the 3rd Canadian Division's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, 38th Brigade Group, attended Arctic training during a Cold Weather Operations Course at the Minnesota National Guard's Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Jan. 27, 2025, to Feb. 8, 2025. Students participated in a six-day, five-night Field Training Exercise entirely outdoors, where they moved by foot, on snow, in subzero temperatures, using land navigational skills, then built camps featuring either 10-man Arctic tents or thermal shelters made from scratch with materials found in nature. Students were comprised mostly of Security Forces personnel, but also included a Maintenance Group Commander, Physician Assistant, Cyber Communications specialist, and Public Affairs Specialist. The CWOC allows service members to practice mission-essential tasks in an extremely cold environment in the Arctic and around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Lukan)