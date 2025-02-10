Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Arctic Training - Cold Weather Operations Course

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Lukan 

    148th Fighter Wing

    70 Air National Guard personnel representing 37 wings in 27 states, and the 3rd Canadian Division's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, 38th Brigade Group, attended Arctic training during a Cold Weather Operations Course at the Minnesota National Guard's Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Jan. 27, 2025, to Feb. 8, 2025. Students participated in a six-day, five-night Field Training Exercise entirely outdoors, where they moved by foot, on snow, in subzero temperatures, using land navigational skills, then built camps featuring either 10-man Arctic tents or thermal shelters made from scratch with materials found in nature. Students were comprised mostly of Security Forces personnel, but also included a Maintenance Group Commander, Physician Assistant, Cyber Communications specialist, and Public Affairs Specialist. The CWOC allows service members to practice mission-essential tasks in an extremely cold environment in the Arctic and around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Noah Lukan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951991
    VIRIN: 250208-Z-MH916-2001
    Filename: DOD_110806086
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard Arctic Training - Cold Weather Operations Course, by SSgt Noah Lukan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    148th Fighter Wing
    Security Forces
    Cold Weather
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

