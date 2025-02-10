video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951989" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 4 consisting of Maj. Nathan R. Boling, battalion executive officer, Observer, Controller/Trainer, and Staff Sgt. Nathen T. Andrews, cavalry scout OC/T, both with Task Force WarHawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, as they prepare to hash it out with eight other Sharpen The Edge teams for the title of best in the brigade.



Boling, a native of Kirksville, Missouri, finds it rewarding to prepare Reserve and National Guard partners for deployments and contributing to overall ready and able forces overseas. He enjoys coin collecting, including the hopes of earning one of the brand new Dagger Brigade coins, hiking, and camping.



Andrews, Titus, Alabama native, enjoys the steady state operations and predictable schedule serving as an 5th AR Bde. OC/T has to offer with the ability to spend more time with family. He enjoys wood working, vehicle maintenance/repair, and grilling. He's also working towards an Associates in Firearm Technology.