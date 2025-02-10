Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 4

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 4 consisting of Maj. Nathan R. Boling, battalion executive officer, Observer, Controller/Trainer, and Staff Sgt. Nathen T. Andrews, cavalry scout OC/T, both with Task Force WarHawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment, as they prepare to hash it out with eight other Sharpen The Edge teams for the title of best in the brigade.

    Boling, a native of Kirksville, Missouri, finds it rewarding to prepare Reserve and National Guard partners for deployments and contributing to overall ready and able forces overseas. He enjoys coin collecting, including the hopes of earning one of the brand new Dagger Brigade coins, hiking, and camping.

    Andrews, Titus, Alabama native, enjoys the steady state operations and predictable schedule serving as an 5th AR Bde. OC/T has to offer with the ability to spend more time with family. He enjoys wood working, vehicle maintenance/repair, and grilling. He's also working towards an Associates in Firearm Technology.

