Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 2

Meet Dagger Brigade Best Observer, Conroller/Trainer Competition Team 2 comprised of 1st Lt. Faith A. Llewellyn, Headquarters & Headquarters Company executive officer, and Staff Sgt. Rene A. Arana, communications OC/T with Task Force Hammer, HHC, 5th Armored Brigade.
Llewellyn, a Champaign, Illinois native, enjoys running, hiking, camping, climbing, fancy coffee, and the El Paso food scene. Her most recent accomplishment is placing top three in the U.S. Army 10-miler with the U.S. Army Fort Bliss Team.
Arana, a Nogales, Arizona native, enjoys the diverse conglomerate of activities, food, and culture being stationed at Fort Bliss has to offer while learning new signal skills and progressing his career with this broadening assignment. His hobbies include weightlifting, sports, hiking, billiards, going to the movies, and helping others.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951988
|VIRIN:
|250210-A-PI656-4853
|Filename:
|DOD_110806082
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|NOGALES, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
