Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet Dagger Brigade Best Observer, Conroller/Trainer Competition Team 2 comprised of 1st Lt. Faith A. Llewellyn, Headquarters & Headquarters Company executive officer, and Staff Sgt. Rene A. Arana, communications OC/T with Task Force Hammer, HHC, 5th Armored Brigade.

    Llewellyn, a Champaign, Illinois native, enjoys running, hiking, camping, climbing, fancy coffee, and the El Paso food scene. Her most recent accomplishment is placing top three in the U.S. Army 10-miler with the U.S. Army Fort Bliss Team.

    Arana, a Nogales, Arizona native, enjoys the diverse conglomerate of activities, food, and culture being stationed at Fort Bliss has to offer while learning new signal skills and progressing his career with this broadening assignment. His hobbies include weightlifting, sports, hiking, billiards, going to the movies, and helping others.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951988
    VIRIN: 250210-A-PI656-4853
    Filename: DOD_110806082
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: NOGALES, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 2, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McGregor Range
    First Army
    Observer Controller/Trainer
    Best OC/T Competition
    Gen. Omar N. Bradley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download