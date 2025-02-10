Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Dagger Brigade Best Observer, Conroller/Trainer Competition Team 2 comprised of 1st Lt. Faith A. Llewellyn, Headquarters & Headquarters Company executive officer, and Staff Sgt. Rene A. Arana, communications OC/T with Task Force Hammer, HHC, 5th Armored Brigade.



Llewellyn, a Champaign, Illinois native, enjoys running, hiking, camping, climbing, fancy coffee, and the El Paso food scene. Her most recent accomplishment is placing top three in the U.S. Army 10-miler with the U.S. Army Fort Bliss Team.



Arana, a Nogales, Arizona native, enjoys the diverse conglomerate of activities, food, and culture being stationed at Fort Bliss has to offer while learning new signal skills and progressing his career with this broadening assignment. His hobbies include weightlifting, sports, hiking, billiards, going to the movies, and helping others.