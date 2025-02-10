Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 3

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Team 3 comprised of Capt. Alexander Alvarado, logistician and human resources OC/T and Staff Sgt. Martin Rivera Sullivan, operations OC/T, both with Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment.

    Alvarado, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, resources and trains combat-ready forces regularly, overseeing supply chain work flows, coordinating transportation, and addressing unforeseen challenges with agility. He completed a Master of Arts in Transportation and Logistics Management, enjoys hiking, sports, and cooking.

    Rivera Sullivan, a native of Dallas, Texas, plans and executes comprehensive training exercises for deploying units. He recently graduated U.S. Army Sniper School, enjoys weightlifting, running, playing sports, and cooking.

