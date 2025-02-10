Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951987" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Team 3 comprised of Capt. Alexander Alvarado, logistician and human resources OC/T and Staff Sgt. Martin Rivera Sullivan, operations OC/T, both with Task Force Warhawg, 1st Battalion, 360th Infantry Regiment.



Alvarado, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, resources and trains combat-ready forces regularly, overseeing supply chain work flows, coordinating transportation, and addressing unforeseen challenges with agility. He completed a Master of Arts in Transportation and Logistics Management, enjoys hiking, sports, and cooking.



Rivera Sullivan, a native of Dallas, Texas, plans and executes comprehensive training exercises for deploying units. He recently graduated U.S. Army Sniper School, enjoys weightlifting, running, playing sports, and cooking.