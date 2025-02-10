Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 5

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition Team 5, consisting of Capt. Peyton M. Cavanaugh, Fire Support Operations OC/T, and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Rios IV, Senior Field Artillery OC/T, both with Task Force Kodiak, 2nd Battalion, 362nd Field Artillery.

    Cavanaugh, a Fairbanks, Alaska native, enjoys working with members of his unit and learning from their experiences. He finds it most rewarding when training units implement the feedback and advice provided to them, leading to mission success. He enjoys outdoor activities and was recently baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Church.

    Rios, an Abilene, Texas native, takes pride in making a difference in the readiness of deploying units, especially those deploying for the first time. He enjoys boxing, weightlifting, and proving to others than old men can not only keep up with the best, but surpass them.

    VIDEO INFO

