Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition Team 5, consisting of Capt. Peyton M. Cavanaugh, Fire Support Operations OC/T, and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Rios IV, Senior Field Artillery OC/T, both with Task Force Kodiak, 2nd Battalion, 362nd Field Artillery.
Cavanaugh, a Fairbanks, Alaska native, enjoys working with members of his unit and learning from their experiences. He finds it most rewarding when training units implement the feedback and advice provided to them, leading to mission success. He enjoys outdoor activities and was recently baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Church.
Rios, an Abilene, Texas native, takes pride in making a difference in the readiness of deploying units, especially those deploying for the first time. He enjoys boxing, weightlifting, and proving to others than old men can not only keep up with the best, but surpass them.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951986
|VIRIN:
|250210-A-PI656-2422
|Filename:
|DOD_110806069
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ABILENE, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 5, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.