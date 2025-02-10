Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 9

Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Team 9 comprised of Maj. Deborah L. Chesney, driver training team officer in charge and Staff Sgt. Kalen I. Jones, driver instructor, both with Task Force Black Scorpion, 2-363rd Training Support Battalion.
Chesney, a Madison, Wisconsin native, enjoys working with her team, volunteering to serve the local community and playing sports.
Jones, a native of Spanish Fork, Utah, was recently recognized as Soldier of the Month for his efforts teaching convoy and joint operations. He also recently earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Management, his son turned one in December, and his second child is due in May. He enjoys sports, video games, reading, and making food and desserts.
