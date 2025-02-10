Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 9

    MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Team 9 comprised of Maj. Deborah L. Chesney, driver training team officer in charge and Staff Sgt. Kalen I. Jones, driver instructor, both with Task Force Black Scorpion, 2-363rd Training Support Battalion.

    Chesney, a Madison, Wisconsin native, enjoys working with her team, volunteering to serve the local community and playing sports.

    Jones, a native of Spanish Fork, Utah, was recently recognized as Soldier of the Month for his efforts teaching convoy and joint operations. He also recently earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Management, his son turned one in December, and his second child is due in May. He enjoys sports, video games, reading, and making food and desserts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951984
    VIRIN: 250210-A-PI656-1557
    Filename: DOD_110806064
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE COMPLEX, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: SPANISH FORK, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 9, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McGregor Range
    First Army
    Observer Controller/Trainer
    Best OC/T Competition
    Gen. Omar N. Bradley

