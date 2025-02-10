Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 7

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition Team 7 comprised of Capt. Charles B. Atkins, Infantryman OC/T, and Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Perkins, Mortar OC/T, both with Task Force Stallion, 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment.

    Atkins, an Alberene, Virginia native, is one of our elite Ranger OC/Ts. He enjoys working with his TF Stallion Team and the local El Paso, Texas cuisine. He son turned 11 months this past weekend.

    Perkins, a Montclair, California, enjoys coaching NCOs and their teams for deployments. His hobbies include spending time with his wife and kids, going to the gym and golfing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MCGREGOR RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBERENE, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: MONTCLAIR, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    McGregor Range
    First Army
    Observer Controller/Trainer
    Best OC/T Competition
    Gen. Omar N. Bradley

