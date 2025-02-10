Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best OC/T Competition Team 7

Meet 5th Armored Brigade Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition Team 7 comprised of Capt. Charles B. Atkins, Infantryman OC/T, and Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Perkins, Mortar OC/T, both with Task Force Stallion, 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment.
Atkins, an Alberene, Virginia native, is one of our elite Ranger OC/Ts. He enjoys working with his TF Stallion Team and the local El Paso, Texas cuisine. He son turned 11 months this past weekend.
Perkins, a Montclair, California, enjoys coaching NCOs and their teams for deployments. His hobbies include spending time with his wife and kids, going to the gym and golfing.
