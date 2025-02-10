Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB conducts exercise evaluation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, execute high-intensity opposition forces and mass casualty scenarios during the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s exercise evaluation on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7-9, 2025. Throughout the exercise, troops engaged in simulated enemy attacks, reacted to surprise ambushes, and provided life-saving medical aid under combat conditions. Observer Controllers assessed their performance as Soldiers executed tactical maneuvers, suppressed enemy fire, and secured critical positions. The evaluation tested their ability to sustain combat effectiveness and mission readiness in fast-paced, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:02
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB

