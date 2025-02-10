41st FAB conducts exercise evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951982" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, execute high-intensity opposition forces and mass casualty scenarios during the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s exercise evaluation on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7-9, 2025. Throughout the exercise, troops engaged in simulated enemy attacks, reacted to surprise ambushes, and provided life-saving medical aid under combat conditions. Observer Controllers assessed their performance as Soldiers executed tactical maneuvers, suppressed enemy fire, and secured critical positions. The evaluation tested their ability to sustain combat effectiveness and mission readiness in fast-paced, high-pressure environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)