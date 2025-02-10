U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct an evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 1-10, 2025. The brigade's evaluation exercise, led by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951981
|VIRIN:
|250210-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110806037
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
