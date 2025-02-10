Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct an evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 1-10, 2025. The brigade's evaluation exercise, led by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951981
    VIRIN: 250210-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110806037
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Artillery
    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    41st FAB

