70 airmen representing 37 Air National Guard wings in 27 states and the 3rd Canadian Division's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, 38th Brigade Group, attended Arctic Training, called the Cold Weather Operations Course, at the Minnesota National Guard's Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Jan. 27, 2025, to Feb. 8, 2025. Students participated in a six-day, five-night Field Training Exercise entirely outside, where they moved by foot in subzero temperatures, on snow, using land navigational skills to build camps featuring 10-man artic tents or thermal shelters made from scratch with materials found in nature. Students were comprised mostly of Security Forces specialists, but also included a Maintenance Group Commander, Physician Assistant, Cyber Communications Specialist, and Public Affairs Specialist. The CWOC teaches services members to conduct mission-essential taskings in cold environments in the Arctic and around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Logan Grayson)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951976
|VIRIN:
|250206-Z-VN136-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110806002
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Air National Guard Arctic Training - Cold Weather Operations Course, by 2nd Lt. Logan Grayson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
