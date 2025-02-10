Air National Guard Arctic Training - Cold Weather Operations Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



70 airmen representing 37 Air National Guard wings in 27 states and the 3rd Canadian Division's Lake Superior Scottish Regiment, 38th Brigade Group, attended Arctic Training, called the Cold Weather Operations Course, at the Minnesota National Guard's Camp Ripley Training Center, Minn., Jan. 27, 2025, to Feb. 8, 2025. Students participated in a six-day, five-night Field Training Exercise entirely outside, where they moved by foot in subzero temperatures, on snow, using land navigational skills to build camps featuring 10-man artic tents or thermal shelters made from scratch with materials found in nature. Students were comprised mostly of Security Forces specialists, but also included a Maintenance Group Commander, Physician Assistant, Cyber Communications Specialist, and Public Affairs Specialist. The CWOC teaches services members to conduct mission-essential taskings in cold environments in the Arctic and around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Logan Grayson)