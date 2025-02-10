Team Hanscom Today Episode 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host 2nd Lt. Olu Bolden, 66th Air Base Group Pubic Affairs, discusses winter safety, events hosted by 66th Force Support Squadron, and an Airman Leadership School graduation planned on Feb. 13. Follow Hanscom AFB’s official social media pages for the latest updates on events, base operations, and important announcements. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Flickr, and YouTube, and of course on our official website. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)