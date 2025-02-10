Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom Today Episode 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host 2nd Lt. Olu Bolden, 66th Air Base Group Pubic Affairs, discusses winter safety, events hosted by 66th Force Support Squadron, and an Airman Leadership School graduation planned on Feb. 13. Follow Hanscom AFB’s official social media pages for the latest updates on events, base operations, and important announcements. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Flickr, and YouTube, and of course on our official website. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951975
    VIRIN: 250205-F-PR861-6579
    Filename: DOD_110805981
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALS
    Winter Safety
    Hanscom AFB
    THT
    Team Hanscom Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download