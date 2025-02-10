Team Hanscom Today Episode 5

This episode of Team Hanscom Today, with guest host 2nd Lt. Olu Bolden, 66th Air Base Group Pubic Affairs, discusses winter safety, events hosted by 66th Force Support Squadron, and an Airman Leadership School graduation planned on Feb. 13. Follow Hanscom AFB’s official social media pages for the latest updates on events, base operations, and important announcements. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Flickr, and YouTube, and of course on our official website. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
