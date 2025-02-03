Students from local schools participated in a robotics competition at the Honor Guard Hangar on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 1, 2025. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics event included static displays, a career fair, food trucks and interactive booths. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa and Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera.)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 11:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951972
|VIRIN:
|250201-F-MU520-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110805959
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell hosts robotics competition for local schools, by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
