    AFN Spangdahlem Commander's Corner - 52nd MDG

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    AFN Spangdahlem

    U.S. Air Force Col. Karri Roman, 52nd Medical Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Minton, 52nd MDG senior enlisted leader, spoke on the radio during commander's corner at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. 52 MDG leadership focused on February being low vision awareness month and also highlighted the optometry unit. (U.S. Air force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 09:45
    Category: Interviews
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Spangdahlem Commander's Corner - 52nd MDG, by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52 FW
    USAF
    Commander's Corner
    AFN Spangdahlem
    52 MDG

