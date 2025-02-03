AFN Spangdahlem Commander's Corner - 52nd MDG

U.S. Air Force Col. Karri Roman, 52nd Medical Group commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Richard Minton, 52nd MDG senior enlisted leader, spoke on the radio during commander's corner at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. 52 MDG leadership focused on February being low vision awareness month and also highlighted the optometry unit. (U.S. Air force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|951959
|VIRIN:
|250211-F-CN389-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110805847
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
