Oregon National Guard Opens First Off-Road Tank Trail in Eastern Oregon

The Oregon Army National Guard has established its first off-road tank trail at Raymond F. Rees Training Center in Umatilla, Oregon, providing local tank crews with essential driver training capabilities. The new six-mile course eliminates the need for Eastern Oregon tank units to travel to out-of-state facilities for driver training, significantly improving training efficiency for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Battalion. The purpose-built trail supports both day and night operations for M1A2 SEP v2 Abrams tanks, enabling crews to train with thermal imaging and night vision equipment in a controlled environment, marking a major milestone in the transformation of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot into a modern military training facility.
|02.01.2025
|02.10.2025 08:52
|Package
|951950
|250201-Z-ZJ128-1004
|250201
|DOD_110805717
|00:00:58
|UMATILLA, OREGON, US
|2
|2
