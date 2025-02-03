Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard Opens First Off-Road Tank Trail in Eastern Oregon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UMATILLA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard has established its first off-road tank trail at Raymond F. Rees Training Center in Umatilla, Oregon, providing local tank crews with essential driver training capabilities. The new six-mile course eliminates the need for Eastern Oregon tank units to travel to out-of-state facilities for driver training, significantly improving training efficiency for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Battalion. The purpose-built trail supports both day and night operations for M1A2 SEP v2 Abrams tanks, enabling crews to train with thermal imaging and night vision equipment in a controlled environment, marking a major milestone in the transformation of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot into a modern military training facility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951949
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-ZJ128-1005
    PIN: 250201-B
    Filename: DOD_110805716
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: UMATILLA, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Opens First Off-Road Tank Trail in Eastern Oregon, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard Opens First Off-Road Tank Trail in Eastern Oregon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    3-116th Cavalry Regiment
    Raymond F. Rees Training Center
    Tank Drivers Training
    M1A2 SEP Abrams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download