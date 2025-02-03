Oregon National Guard Opens First Off-Road Tank Trail in Eastern Oregon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951949" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Oregon Army National Guard has established its first off-road tank trail at Raymond F. Rees Training Center in Umatilla, Oregon, providing local tank crews with essential driver training capabilities. The new six-mile course eliminates the need for Eastern Oregon tank units to travel to out-of-state facilities for driver training, significantly improving training efficiency for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Battalion. The purpose-built trail supports both day and night operations for M1A2 SEP v2 Abrams tanks, enabling crews to train with thermal imaging and night vision equipment in a controlled environment, marking a major milestone in the transformation of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot into a modern military training facility.