    Training for Rumble in the Deid

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelvin Westerlund, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron fitness center noncommissioned officer in charge, trains for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. Rumble in the Deid is a biannual boxing tournament hosted by the 379th EFSS to build morale among service members and challenge participants to test the results of dedicated training in the ring. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 08:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951945
    VIRIN: 250110-F-YH673-1393
    Filename: DOD_110805700
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    Sports
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Boxing
    Fitness
    Rumble in the Deid

