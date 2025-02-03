Training for Rumble in the Deid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelvin Westerlund, 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron fitness center noncommissioned officer in charge, trains for Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 10, 2024. Rumble in the Deid is a biannual boxing tournament hosted by the 379th EFSS to build morale among service members and challenge participants to test the results of dedicated training in the ring. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)