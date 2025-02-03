41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct a dry-fire rehearsal during brigade evaluation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Brigade, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a dry-fire rehearsal during an evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. The brigade's evaluation exercise, led by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)



Shot List:

00:00:00:00 - 00:00:05:00: Opening slate.

00:00:05:00 - 00:00:11:18: Wide shot of M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System.

00:00:11:19 - 00:00:16:22: Close-up shot of a Soldier on top of the M270A2.

00:00:16:23 - 00:00:21:23: AHMMWV parked on post.

00:00:21:24 - 00:00:27:14: A Soldier covering the HMMWV.

00:00:27:15 - 00:00:36:27: M270A2s taking off.

00:00:36:28 - 00:00:40:16: Distant shot of M270A2s driving.

00:00:40:17 - 00:00:52:15: M270A2s conducting a dry-fire rehearsal.

00:00:52:16 - 00:01:02:12: M270A2 rotating during the dry-fire rehearsal.

END