    41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct a dry-fire rehearsal during brigade evaluation exercise

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.08.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Brigade, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct a dry-fire rehearsal during an evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. The brigade's evaluation exercise, led by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Shot List:
    00:00:00:00 - 00:00:05:00: Opening slate.
    00:00:05:00 - 00:00:11:18: Wide shot of M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System.
    00:00:11:19 - 00:00:16:22: Close-up shot of a Soldier on top of the M270A2.
    00:00:16:23 - 00:00:21:23: AHMMWV parked on post.
    00:00:21:24 - 00:00:27:14: A Soldier covering the HMMWV.
    00:00:27:15 - 00:00:36:27: M270A2s taking off.
    00:00:36:28 - 00:00:40:16: Distant shot of M270A2s driving.
    00:00:40:17 - 00:00:52:15: M270A2s conducting a dry-fire rehearsal.
    00:00:52:16 - 00:01:02:12: M270A2 rotating during the dry-fire rehearsal.
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951942
    VIRIN: 250208-A-GV482-1006
    Filename: DOD_110805654
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

