    41st FAB Soldiers conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios brigade evaluation exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment conduct opposition forces and mass casualty response training scenarios during the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The training includes simulated enemy engagements, medical evacuations, and tactical coordination to enhance unit readiness in combat scenarios. Observer/controllers assess Soldiers’ responses as opposition forces personnel engage with blank rounds, while exercise evaluation participants react to simulated attacks, provide security, and administer medical aid to simulated casualties. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Shot List:
    00:00:06:00 - 00:00:12:00 Observer/controller tosses green smoke to indicate incoming attack
    00:00:12:01 - 00:00:19:00 OPFOR firing blank rounds from an M240 machine gun
    00:00:19:01 - 00:00:25:00 OPFOR lays down suppressive fire
    00:00:25:01 - 00:00:31:00 EXEVAL participants keeping lookout for OPFOR
    00:00:31:01 - 00:00:37:00 EXEVAL participants keeping lookout for OPFOR in the area
    00:00:37:01 - 00:00:43:00 EXEVAL participants run up a hill to provide security for the area
    00:00:43:01 - 00:00:49:00 EXEVAL participants provide aid to simulated casualties
    00:00:49:01 - 00:00:55:00 Soldier provides nine-line medical evacuation information over radio
    00:00:55:01 - 00:01:00:34 Panning shot of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System turning a corner

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951941
    VIRIN: 250209-A-UV911-7258
    PIN: 145278
    Filename: DOD_110805634
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Soldiers conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios brigade evaluation exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

