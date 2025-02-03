41st FAB Soldiers conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios brigade evaluation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/951941" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment conduct opposition forces and mass casualty response training scenarios during the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The training includes simulated enemy engagements, medical evacuations, and tactical coordination to enhance unit readiness in combat scenarios. Observer/controllers assess Soldiers’ responses as opposition forces personnel engage with blank rounds, while exercise evaluation participants react to simulated attacks, provide security, and administer medical aid to simulated casualties. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)



Shot List:

00:00:06:00 - 00:00:12:00 Observer/controller tosses green smoke to indicate incoming attack

00:00:12:01 - 00:00:19:00 OPFOR firing blank rounds from an M240 machine gun

00:00:19:01 - 00:00:25:00 OPFOR lays down suppressive fire

00:00:25:01 - 00:00:31:00 EXEVAL participants keeping lookout for OPFOR

00:00:31:01 - 00:00:37:00 EXEVAL participants keeping lookout for OPFOR in the area

00:00:37:01 - 00:00:43:00 EXEVAL participants run up a hill to provide security for the area

00:00:43:01 - 00:00:49:00 EXEVAL participants provide aid to simulated casualties

00:00:49:01 - 00:00:55:00 Soldier provides nine-line medical evacuation information over radio

00:00:55:01 - 00:01:00:34 Panning shot of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System turning a corner