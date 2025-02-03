U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company and 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment conduct opposition forces and mass casualty response training scenarios during the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The training includes simulated enemy engagements, medical evacuations, and tactical coordination to enhance unit readiness in combat scenarios. Observer/controllers assess Soldiers’ responses as opposition forces personnel engage with blank rounds, while exercise evaluation participants react to simulated attacks, provide security, and administer medical aid to simulated casualties. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
Shot List:
00:00:06:00 - 00:00:12:00 Observer/controller tosses green smoke to indicate incoming attack
00:00:12:01 - 00:00:19:00 OPFOR firing blank rounds from an M240 machine gun
00:00:19:01 - 00:00:25:00 OPFOR lays down suppressive fire
00:00:25:01 - 00:00:31:00 EXEVAL participants keeping lookout for OPFOR
00:00:31:01 - 00:00:37:00 EXEVAL participants keeping lookout for OPFOR in the area
00:00:37:01 - 00:00:43:00 EXEVAL participants run up a hill to provide security for the area
00:00:43:01 - 00:00:49:00 EXEVAL participants provide aid to simulated casualties
00:00:49:01 - 00:00:55:00 Soldier provides nine-line medical evacuation information over radio
00:00:55:01 - 00:01:00:34 Panning shot of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System turning a corner
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 07:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951941
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-UV911-7258
|PIN:
|145278
|Filename:
|DOD_110805634
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 41st FAB Soldiers conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios brigade evaluation exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.