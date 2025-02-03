Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct mass casualty and indirect fire training as part of their evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The EXEVAL assesses the unit’s readiness and ability to respond effectively in simulated combat scenarios, strengthening their preparedness for real-world challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Shot List:
    00:00:06 - 00:00:10 | Soldier talking on communication device
    00:00:11 - 00:00:17 | Observer/controller throws green smoke canister
    00:00:18 - 00:00:22 | Close-up of green smoke canister
    00:00:23 - 00:00:27 | Indirect fire simulated casualties
    00:00:28 - 00:00:33 | Close-up of improved first aid kit
    00:00:34 - 00:00:41 | Soldier self-application of tourniquet
    00:00:42 - 00:00:47 | Soldier on ground receiving aid
    00:00:48 - 00:00:52 | Panning shot of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) driving
    00:00:53 - 00:00:57 | Soldier running while wearing full combat gear
    00:00:58 - 00:01:06 | Soldiers putting simulated casualties on a stretcher
    00:01:07 - 00:01:12 | Panning shot of Soldiers carrying a simulated casualty on a stretcher
    00:01:13 - 00:01:20 | Soldiers loading casualty into the back of a HMMWV
    00:01:21 - 00:01:28 | Soldiers loading into a HMMWV
    00:01:29 - 00:01:35 | Soldier describing her actions to an observer/controller during mass casualty scenario
    00:01:36 - 00:01:43 | Panning shot of light medium tactical vehicle driving on road
    00:01:44 - 00:01:48 | Soldiers taking cover and running
    00:01:49 - 00:01:55 | Soldier aiming down weapon sights

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951940
    VIRIN: 250207-A-UV911-4078
    PIN: 135689
    Filename: DOD_110805607
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    artillery
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    41FAB

