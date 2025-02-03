41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct mass casualty and indirect fire training as part of their evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The EXEVAL assesses the unit’s readiness and ability to respond effectively in simulated combat scenarios, strengthening their preparedness for real-world challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
Shot List:
00:00:06 - 00:00:10 | Soldier talking on communication device
00:00:11 - 00:00:17 | Observer/controller throws green smoke canister
00:00:18 - 00:00:22 | Close-up of green smoke canister
00:00:23 - 00:00:27 | Indirect fire simulated casualties
00:00:28 - 00:00:33 | Close-up of improved first aid kit
00:00:34 - 00:00:41 | Soldier self-application of tourniquet
00:00:42 - 00:00:47 | Soldier on ground receiving aid
00:00:48 - 00:00:52 | Panning shot of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) driving
00:00:53 - 00:00:57 | Soldier running while wearing full combat gear
00:00:58 - 00:01:06 | Soldiers putting simulated casualties on a stretcher
00:01:07 - 00:01:12 | Panning shot of Soldiers carrying a simulated casualty on a stretcher
00:01:13 - 00:01:20 | Soldiers loading casualty into the back of a HMMWV
00:01:21 - 00:01:28 | Soldiers loading into a HMMWV
00:01:29 - 00:01:35 | Soldier describing her actions to an observer/controller during mass casualty scenario
00:01:36 - 00:01:43 | Panning shot of light medium tactical vehicle driving on road
00:01:44 - 00:01:48 | Soldiers taking cover and running
00:01:49 - 00:01:55 | Soldier aiming down weapon sights
Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 07:24
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|951940
|VIRIN:
|250207-A-UV911-4078
|PIN:
|135689
|Filename:
|DOD_110805607
|Length:
|00:01:54
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
