41st FAB Soldiers conduct brigade evaluation exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct mass casualty and indirect fire training as part of their evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The EXEVAL assesses the unit’s readiness and ability to respond effectively in simulated combat scenarios, strengthening their preparedness for real-world challenges. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)



Shot List:

00:00:06 - 00:00:10 | Soldier talking on communication device

00:00:11 - 00:00:17 | Observer/controller throws green smoke canister

00:00:18 - 00:00:22 | Close-up of green smoke canister

00:00:23 - 00:00:27 | Indirect fire simulated casualties

00:00:28 - 00:00:33 | Close-up of improved first aid kit

00:00:34 - 00:00:41 | Soldier self-application of tourniquet

00:00:42 - 00:00:47 | Soldier on ground receiving aid

00:00:48 - 00:00:52 | Panning shot of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) driving

00:00:53 - 00:00:57 | Soldier running while wearing full combat gear

00:00:58 - 00:01:06 | Soldiers putting simulated casualties on a stretcher

00:01:07 - 00:01:12 | Panning shot of Soldiers carrying a simulated casualty on a stretcher

00:01:13 - 00:01:20 | Soldiers loading casualty into the back of a HMMWV

00:01:21 - 00:01:28 | Soldiers loading into a HMMWV

00:01:29 - 00:01:35 | Soldier describing her actions to an observer/controller during mass casualty scenario

00:01:36 - 00:01:43 | Panning shot of light medium tactical vehicle driving on road

00:01:44 - 00:01:48 | Soldiers taking cover and running

00:01:49 - 00:01:55 | Soldier aiming down weapon sights