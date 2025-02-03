Soldiers from 41st FAB respond to mass casualties during brigade live-fire exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, respond to simulated mass casualties following indirect fire attacks during a live-fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The brigade's evaluation exercise, led by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, concentrated on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European Theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

00:00:00:00 - 00:00:05:00: Opening slate.



00:00:05:00 - 00:00:18:13: A shot of a medic removing a simulated casualty's jacket.



00:00:18:14 - 00:00:37:07: A shot of a medic laying a simulated casualty down.



00:00:37:08 - 00:00:46:11: A shot of a medic and an assisting Soldier moving the simulated casualty onto a litter.



00:00:46:12 - 00:00:52:08: A shot of a Soldier reporting the condition of a simulated injured Soldier to a medic.



00:00:52:09 - 00:01:01:24: A shot of a Soldier assisting the simulated injured soldier.



00:01:01:25 - 00:01:08:21: A shot of a Soldier filling out a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) card.



00:01:08:22 - 00:01:19:26: A shot of a medic inserting a nasopharyngeal airway tube into the simulated casualty's nose.



00:01:19:27 - 00:01:30:23: A shot of a medic asking the Soldier about their pain scale.



00:01:30:24 - 00:01:35:05: A shot of a medic covering a simulated casualty with a thermal blanket.



00:01:35:06 - 00:01:41:10: A shot of a medic asking a Soldier for assistance.



00:01:41:11 - 00:01:48:21: A shot of a Soldier placing a litter belt on the simulated casualty.



00:01:48:21 - 00:01:56:06: A shot of Soldiers lifting the casualty litter.



00:01:56:07 - 00:02:03:19: A shot of a Soldier transferring the casualty.



00:02:03:20 - 00:02:17:13: A shot of Soldiers transferring a casualty to the evacuation area.



00:02:17:18 - 00:02:39:08: A shot of a medic instructing a Soldier on how to safely place a casualty into an evacuation vehicle.



00:02:39:09 - 00:02:44:18: A wide shot of a Soldier calling in a 9-line medical evacuation.



00:02:44:19 - 00:03:12:10: A medium shot of a Soldier calling in a 9-line medical evacuation.



00:03:12:11 - 00:03:20:29: A shot of a medic asking the simulated injured Soldier if he is conscious.



00:03:20:30 - 00:03:32:11: A shot of a Soldier securing the evacuation vehicle while an observer/controller observes.



END