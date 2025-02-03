Soldiers from 41st FAB conduct medical assessments on simulated casualties during the brigade evaluation exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct patient assessments and evaluations on simulated casualties while being observed by observer/controllers during an evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The brigade's evaluation exercise, led by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)





Shot List:

00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Opening slate

00:00:05:00-00:00:13:26 A Soldier breaking down a litter.

00:00:13:27-00:00:24:22 An observer/controller demonstrating how to break down a litter.

00:00:24:23-00:00:31:08 A Soldier rushing to an ambulance to get a blanket for the simulated casualty.

00:00:31:09-00:00:45:04 Soldiers covering the simulated casualties with a thermal blanket.

00:00:45:05-00:01:15:29 Soldiers transferring the simulated casualty to an ambulance.

00:01:15:30-00:01:39:07 Soldier calling in a 9-line medical evacuation while observer/controllers observe.

END