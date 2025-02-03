Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from 41st FAB conduct medical assessments on simulated casualties during the brigade evaluation exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct patient assessments and evaluations on simulated casualties while being observed by observer/controllers during an evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 7, 2025. The brigade's evaluation exercise, led by the 77th Field Artillery Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa, focused on conducting brigade-level live-fire drills in the European theater. The exercise emphasized realistic scenarios and evaluated Soldiers' responses to various threats, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards, convoy attacks, indirect fire attacks, and medical assessments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)


    Shot List:
    00:00:00:00-00:00:05:00 Opening slate
    00:00:05:00-00:00:13:26 A Soldier breaking down a litter.
    00:00:13:27-00:00:24:22 An observer/controller demonstrating how to break down a litter.
    00:00:24:23-00:00:31:08 A Soldier rushing to an ambulance to get a blanket for the simulated casualty.
    00:00:31:09-00:00:45:04 Soldiers covering the simulated casualties with a thermal blanket.
    00:00:45:05-00:01:15:29 Soldiers transferring the simulated casualty to an ambulance.
    00:01:15:30-00:01:39:07 Soldier calling in a 9-line medical evacuation while observer/controllers observe.
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 05:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 951934
    VIRIN: 250207-A-GV482-1007
    Filename: DOD_110805552
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from 41st FAB conduct medical assessments on simulated casualties during the brigade evaluation exercise, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    19e Brigade d’artillerie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download