II MEF Commander Discusses How to Prepare Forces to Meet High-End Threats at WEST 2025

Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, discusses modernization, Force Design, and naval integration at the WEST 2025 conference, Jan. 28, 2025 in San Diego, California. He addresses II MEF's role supporting various combatant commands and its focus on joint all-domain command and control and littoral operations. WEST 2025 is a conference hosted by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association that brings together military, government, and industry leaders to discuss current challenges and future technologies impacting national security, particularly within the maritime domain.