    II MEF Commander Discusses How to Prepare Forces to Meet High-End Threats at WEST 2025

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Maj. Hector Alejandro 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, discusses modernization, Force Design, and naval integration at the WEST 2025 conference, Jan. 28, 2025 in San Diego, California. He addresses II MEF's role supporting various combatant commands and its focus on joint all-domain command and control and littoral operations. WEST 2025 is a conference hosted by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association that brings together military, government, and industry leaders to discuss current challenges and future technologies impacting national security, particularly within the maritime domain.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 21:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 951924
    VIRIN: 250128-M-HO284-2519
    Filename: DOD_110805317
    Length: 01:01:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Transcript: II MEF commanding general remarks at 2025 West Conference

    TAGS

    II MEF
    AFCEA
    innovation
    Naval Integration
    WEST Conference

