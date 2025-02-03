Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates 2025 Best Squad Competition Highlight Video

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to brigades under the XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct a series of challenges and events, ranging from physical fitness assessments, weapons qualifications, and simulated combat patrols, during the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Eustis, Virginia and Fort Story, Virginia, Feb. 3-6, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 951907
    VIRIN: 250206-A-TQ927-4295
    Filename: DOD_110804950
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

