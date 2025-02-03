U.S. Soldiers, assigned to brigades under the XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct a series of challenges and events, ranging from physical fitness assessments, weapons qualifications, and simulated combat patrols, during the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates Best Squad Competition at Fort Eustis, Virginia and Fort Story, Virginia, Feb. 3-6, 2025. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 18:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|951907
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-TQ927-4295
|Filename:
|DOD_110804950
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Brigade Separates 2025 Best Squad Competition Highlight Video, by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
