Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Kelly addresses USACE team supporting LA wildfire recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Video by Maj. Spencer Garrison 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Together with FEMA and other federal, state and local partners, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on the ground in Los Angeles helping impacted communities recover as quickly as possible from last month’s devastating wildfires.

    “I intend to go fast … in the name of helping LA rebuild,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE Deputy Commanding General of Civil and Emergency Operations, while speaking to deployed personnel supporting the response. “We have come together from all different places, and we are part of something special.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 02:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 951895
    VIRIN: 250208-A-EP707-1313
    Filename: DOD_110804876
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Kelly addresses USACE team supporting LA wildfire recovery, by MAJ Spencer Garrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lawildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download