Together with FEMA and other federal, state and local partners, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on the ground in Los Angeles helping impacted communities recover as quickly as possible from last month’s devastating wildfires.
“I intend to go fast … in the name of helping LA rebuild,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE Deputy Commanding General of Civil and Emergency Operations, while speaking to deployed personnel supporting the response. “We have come together from all different places, and we are part of something special.”
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 02:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|951895
|VIRIN:
|250208-A-EP707-1313
|Filename:
|DOD_110804876
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Kelly addresses USACE team supporting LA wildfire recovery, by MAJ Spencer Garrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.