U.S. Soldiers and JGSDF Members Discuss North Wind 25

U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members from the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade discuss their experiences during North Wind 25 in Hokkaido, Japan, February 9, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 01:44
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
